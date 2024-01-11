CBK rejects Sh12bn as bond buyers press for higher rates

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) rejected bids worth Sh12 billion in the January Treasury bond sale after investors asked for upwards of 19 per cent on the five-year tranche of the bond.

Investors put up bids worth Sh37.1 billion against the State’s target of Sh35 billion, but saw the CBK take up Sh25.02 billion from the dual-tranche paper whose sale closed yesterday.

The issuance comprised a new three-year bond and a third reopening of a five-year bond first sold in July.

On the three-year option, investors offered the government Sh29.09 billion, asking for an average return of 18.63 per cent. The CBK took up Sh22.07 billion, at an average rate of 18.39 per cent.

On the re-opened five-year paper, bids stood at Sh8.06 billion at an average asking rate of 19.07 per cent as investors sought to test the monetary regulator’s resolve on keeping a lid on rates. The CBK took up Sh2.9 billion from this paper, at an average of 18.77 per cent.

The five-year bond’s first sale in July 2023 had yielded a coupon of 16.84 per cent, while two subsequent re-openings in August and October saw rates go up to 17.95 per cent and 17.99 per cent respectively.

The tax-free infrastructure bond sold in November paid interest of 17.93 per cent, effectively setting a floor of how much investors would expect from ordinary bonds going forward.

Analysts had projected that the January bond sale would test the 18 per cent mark in yields, pointing also to the decision in early December by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBK to raise the base rate by two percentage points to 12.5 per cent.

Pre-auction analysis by three investment banks— Genghis Capital, Sterling Capital and AIB-AXYS Africa –projected bids being valued at between 18.3 per cent and 18.9 per cent for the bond offer.