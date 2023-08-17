CBK Governor Kamau Thugge warns MPs against Bill to cap interest rate

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned MPs against a Bill that seeks to reintroduce interest rate caps, saying it will spell doom for the country’s struggling economy.

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge said reintroducing caps on commercial lending rates, which were removed in 2019, will lead to a credit crunch for the private sector.

Dr Thugge’s warning was in reaction to a revelation by Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap that he had drafted a Bill seeking to reintroduce interest rate caps, which were scrapped by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In 2016, a cap on lending rates of 4 percentage points above the CBK benchmark rate—then 9 per cent.

“I would like to persuade this committee and Honourable Makilap not to bring back the interest rate caps. It has been a disaster. If you bring back that law, it will be a disaster for the economy,” Dr Thugge said.

He was appearing before the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee to present CBK’s views on the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Also Read: Unease amid widening price controls

“Credit to the private sector reached double digits in March 2022. Since 2016, when the interest rate cap was imposed, the private sector had been crowded out,” he said. “Since then, credit to the private sector has grown by an average of 5 to 6 per cent year-on-year. Before the interest rate controls, credit reached 22 per cent. There were no controls and the money went to the private sector.”

He said currently credit to the private sector has averaged 12.2 per cent since March and imposing caps will deprive the sector of money from commercial lenders.

Dr Thugge said CBK has engaged the National Treasury on the need to reduce the government’s domestic borrowing to allow the private sector to access more funds from commercial banks.

“If you reintroduce interest rate controls, it will be a disaster for the efforts we are making and it will be detrimental to the country,” Dr Thugge said.

He added that Treasury had managed to reduce the budget deficit from Sh720 billion to Sh430 billion in the 2022/23 financial year. “Going forward, there will be less pressure on the domestic interest rate.”

Committee deputy chairman Benjamin Lang’at (Ainamoi) defended the interest rate caps, saying they had been sabotaged by banks. He said the sabotage started when the government began borrowing heavily from the domestic market.

“If we control interest rates and agree that governments borrow at 2 per cent instead of 16 per cent, we will achieve the goal of lending to the private sector,” Mr Lang’at said.

Mr Makilap said his yet-to-be-tabled Bill will restrict the government from borrowing locally.

Commercial banks currently have the freedom to price their loans according to their risk assessment.

The Kenya Bankers Association told the committee that its members were not avoiding lending to the private sector.

“The riskier customers get higher interest rates on loans than the less risky customers. We lend to the government at commercial rates and this does not mean that we are running away from the public in favour of the government,” said David Nyamato, the chairperson of association’s compliance committee.