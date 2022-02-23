CBK eyeing cut in what you pay to transfer cash

Mobile money transfer

In this file picture, an attendant makes an M-Pesa transaction for a customer.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Mobile money and bank transaction fees are set for a shake-up with Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) planning to roll out a new system allowing customers to send money across any telco or bank cheaply.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.