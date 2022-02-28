CBK: Cheques won’t be phased out, yet

By  Brian Ambani

What you need to know:

  • Regulator rules out ending payment mode despite huge client shift to digital means.
  • Cheque payments are currently capped at Sh1 million per transaction.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) says cheque transactions will not be phased out just yet despite a huge customer shift to more convenient digital payments.

