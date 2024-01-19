CA warns Airtel and Telkom over poor quality of services

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has issued warning notices to Airtel and Telkom Kenya for non-compliance with the Quality of Service (QoS) standards offered to consumers on their mobile telepho-ny networks.

In its just-released QoS report for the year ended June 2023, the industry regulator indicates that only market leader Safaricom sur-passed the 80 per cent performance threshold, after it posted a 90 per cent score of the set Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has issued warning notices to Airtel and Telkom Kenya for non-compliance with the quality of service (QoS) provided to consumers on their mobile telephony net-works,” the regulator said in a statement.

According to the report, Airtel and Telkom Kenya attained 79 per cent and 65 per cent respectively, translating to an industry average of 72.4 per cent, with the score emerging as a significant drop compared to the average of 82.3 per cent attained in the year to June 2022 and 75.5 per cent in the previous year.

CA says that a mobile operator is rated compliant when they attain 80 percent of the set QoS KPIs.

“Airtel Kenya Networks and Telkom Kenya failed to meet not only their coverage targets but also a number of the most critical QoS KPIs, particularly the ‘Unsuccessful Call Ratio’ and ‘Data Internet’ KPIs, which is an indicator for coverage and Internet availabil-ity/accessibility respectively,” reads the report in part.