CA eyes first radio spectrum fee review in five years 

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is seeking to adjust its spectrum fees charged to operators for the first time in five years.

The regulator said the price change will enable better use of Kenya’s radio spectrum resources.

“In line with the 2018/2023 strategic plan, the Authority has undertaken to review the spectrum-pricing schedule. This will include reviewing the pricing framework to enhance efficiency in the assignment and utilisation of radio spectrum resources,” said CA.

It will be the first time CA will be adjusting spectrum fees in five years since it set the current prices in July 2018.

CA currently charges community FM sound broadcasting stations a fee of Sh15,000 per frequency per site annually while commercial FM radio stations pay Sh65,000.

Community television broadcasting stations meanwhile pay a spectrum fee of Sh45,000 per frequency per site annually while private TV stations pay Sh180,000.

“The review will also include additional technologies that are not covered in the current pricing schedule,” it said.

As a finite public resource, the CA has in recent years raced to put in place plans to better manage the country’s frequency spectrum to enable its efficient use as well as facilitate new services and emerging technologies.

The regulator allocates and issues frequency licenses to various telecommunications services including mobile cellular, fixed wireless access, fixed terrestrial, satellite, private radio networks, and aeronautical radio services.

Others include amateur radio, radio alarm networks, citizen band radio, digital terrestrial television, FM sound broadcast, and maritime services.

Mandatory approval

CA recently implemented new regulations imposing mandatory approval for the transfer of radio frequency spectrum as part of efforts to weed out cartels that have created a speculative black market for the assets.

The new guideless mean that any entity seeking to transfer a frequency permit is required to formally apply to the regulator on the condition that they have held the spectrum for a minimum period of two years.