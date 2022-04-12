CA briefing on sim card registration
Communications Authority of Kenya says sim cards must be sold by telephone service providers or their designated agents and not by hawkers.
CA said not everyone is required to register their details afresh, adding to the confusion facing subscribers.
“The major complaint we have had is the requirement of photos and everything. The regulations do not anticipate that we are going to take a photograph of you.
“And so if you are duly registered, then you do not need to go to your operator and service provider to get re-registered,” said CA director-general Ezra Chiloba.