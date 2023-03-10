Business leaders told to embrace corporate cultures that drive success

Kenya’s corporates in Kenya have been urged to embrace cultures that grow professionalism and drive for success.

Public and private sector executives who attended a round-table meeting in Nairobi were challenged to be the custodians of cultures that lead to growth.

The meeting, attended by more than 30 CEOs, tipped participants on how to put culture at the centre of the corporate strategy and attract and retain top talent.

Priority Activator Consulting (PAC), a human resources consulting firm, hosted the event in conjunction with Hofstede Insights, a global leader in strategy and human resources, with 150 associate partners in more than 60 countries.

Social psychology

“A thriving organisational culture is about social psychology from an academic point of view. It is how you relate to the work you do, your colleagues, and the world,” Egbert Schram, group chief executive officer of Hofstede Insights, told the meeting.

Mr Erick Ngala, the Managing Partner at PAC said the biggest asset to organizations is their human resources hence the need to seek a corporate culture that leads to an effective workforce.

“There’s a correlation between great cultures and robustness,” he said, adding: “Our team is keen on working with CEOs and leaders to recruit, align, and develop high-performing teams.”

Schram said abusive practices in the workplace will eventually lead to lost creativity, waste, and employee turnover that could hit productivity and company profits.

“From a study by Columbia University, 90 percent of CEOs in a sample size of 2,000 agreed culture adds value while just 15 percent said their culture was where it should be,” he added.

Higher Education Loans Board CEO Charles Ringera, said positive corporate culture has become critical, especially at a time most services were being sifted to digital platforms.

“We need a radical shift with regards to culture because the digitisation of government services means we have to develop a culture-driven workforce, “he said.

Recent research by Harvard Business Review said employees thrive in a positive environment and are more committed to the organisation. Participants at the Thursday forum called for deliberate efforts by managers to improve corporate cultures and use data to visualise desired change, with Schram presenting studies that had shown consistency is key to achieving a thriving corporate culture.

The round-table was attended by Gwen Kinisu, the CEO of Prudential Assurance, Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo, CEO of Nairobi Hospital, Housing Finance Group Managing Director Peter Mugeni, Philips Pharmaceuticals CEO Newton Siele and Goodlife Pharmacy CEO Amaan Khalfan, Management consultant Mike Eldon and Catherine Musakali, a corporate governance expert.