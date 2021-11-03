Cash

The International Monetary Fund has warned it will continue to put anti-money laundering conditions on its loans to limit theft of the funds

| File

Business

Prime

Burden of public debt now hits counties

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Counties will soon feel the pinch of the rising public debt, what with their equitable share of revenue from the national government targeted for loans repayment in the coming financial year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.