Bulk grain transporter launches Sh52.3 billion new storage facility in Embakasi

Grain Bulk Handlers Ltd (GBHL), Kenya’s transporter of bulk commodities, has launched a new Sh9.5 billion grain handling and storage terminal to support the transportation and storage of grains from the seaport to inland terminals.

The Embakasi Grain Terminal will utilise the standard gauge rail (SGR) to enable quick discharge, storage and transportation of grain from ships to the inland Nairobi terminal on behalf of millers and manufacturers, while also reducing the transport and logistics costs.

The Embakasi terminal's primary function is to receive through the SGR, and store and discharge grains as per demand.

GBHL transport large quantities of bulk such as grain, wheat, fertiliser and other commodities on behalf of millers.

It offers a point-to-point logistics solution with other benefits, including a customs clearance facility, reduced level of demurrage and pilferage, reduced inventory cost, reduced transit time, increased trade flows, and clients enjoying savings by collecting grain in bulk with the option for bagging.

The total investment cost in all the SGR-related assets is $250 million (Sh33.98 billion at the current exchange rate), with this Embakasi terminal costing $70 million (Sh9.51 billion).

Further expansions are ongoing on the project that was started in 2019 with a total investment of $65 million (Sh8.83 billion), making the total capital being deployed towards increasing the volumes transported on the SGR at $385 million (Sh52.32 billion).

“The journey to the successful completion of this project was not without its challenges, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic presented unprecedented challenges that threatened to delay the project, but with the support and commitment of stakeholders, GBHL was able to overcome them and complete the project on schedule,” said Mohamed Jaffer, Chairman of GBHL.

“Our inland clients have seen the benefits of the terminal during its trial run since its construction. Customers are gaining in using this model without considering other secondary savings.”

To date, GBHL has moved a total of 4 million tonnes of bulk grain since the commissioning of the Embakasi terminal.

GBHL owns and operates two specialized dry bulk discharge terminals at the Port of Mombasa with a total capacity of 414,300 metric tonnes, which includes a 258,500 metric tonne terminal for handling grain and a 155,800 metric tonne terminal for other dry bulk cargo.