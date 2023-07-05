Build smart: A look at mobility solutions in the market

“Nine years ago, my mother developed mobility challenges. Since I did not want her to have to leave her home or her bedroom which was upstairs, I thought of installing a stair lift for her. The search for a company that could do this for me led to a long journey that eventually culminated in me starting a mobility aid products business of my own,” says Dipen Mavani.

Dipen is the Managing Director of Mobility East Africa Limited. The company focuses on provision of innovative mobility solutions for homeowners as well as businesses and other public spaces, with their main focus being sale and installation of stair lifts, platform stair lifts and pool lifts.

“When I could not find a company to do the installation for me in the country, I went to the UK and found a company to sell me the lift, they also trained me on how to go about the installation process, and when I returned home, I installed it,” he says.

This experience opened his eyes to the challenges that people with limited mobility, due to disability, injury or age, were facing. He notes that while home lifts solutions were widely available in the market, they were expensive, required regular and costly maintenance, and a lot of space and work to make a shaft for a lift in an already built home.

“The best and easiest solution in such a case then becomes our first product.”

Stair Lifts

An electric, motorised chair lift suitable for a residential home. Photo credit: Shutterstock

“Besides being cheaper than a traditional lift, it requires less maintenance and does not affect the structure of your home as it is mounted on the staircase. The process will take two days at most, and with very minimal noise or disruptions of any other kind,” explains the businessman.

Stair lifts allow one to easily navigate between floors. There are two main types; straight stair lifts designed to go straight up and down, and curved stair lifts for staircases that have turns or curves. Besides accessibility, these lifts also greatly reduce the risk of fall or injuries. They are also equipped with safety measures such as seat belts and sensors.

Platform lifts

Such an elevator can be fitted in an apartment block. It is wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair. Photo credit: Shutterstock

“A platform stair lift is a motorised device that allows individuals with disabilities to easily access different levels of a building. It consists of a platform that moves up and down along a rail system, providing a safe and secure mode of transportation. It operates much like a home stair lift, the only difference being that the platform lift does not have a seat. Instead, it has a flat surface on which a wheelchair can be mounted, and the platform is retractable. This makes this an ideal solution not only for homes but also for public spaces; for instance, buildings without elevators, parking lots that have stairs, or building entrances that are not disability-friendly.”

Pool lifts

One of the best yet most challenging place for a disabled or persons with limited mobility to be is in the water. Due to the buoyancy, they feel much lighter and get to enjoy a few moments where they forget about their limitations. Getting in and out of a pool however can be quite dangerous for these individuals.

Pool lifts are typically installed at the edge of the pool, and can either be fixed or removable. There are two types; hydraulic pool lifts which operate by water pressure, with a hose supplying water attached to the lift, and battery powered pool lifts which operate with rechargeable batteries, Dipen explains.

Cost versus benefit

When it comes to installation costs, he notes that the prices start at Sh500, 000 for a straight stair lift.

“While this is a lot of money for many people, it is affordable for homeowners who need it, the assumption being they live or own a house with multiple floors. In comparison to other solutions such as normal lifts which start at Sh2.5 million, stair lifts are much cheaper and require maintenance just once in three years.”

He also adds that the biggest consideration should be improving the quality of life and accessibility. This promotes independence and provides a sense of freedom, by enabling individuals to move around their homes without relying on assistance from others.

A hydrotherapy pool at the Recreation and Rehabilitation Center Jubilat in Wisla, specialising in the rehabilitation of the elderly and the disabled. Photo credit: Shutterstock

“When people grow old and cannot navigate between floors, they choose to remain in their rooms rather than being carried up and down the stairs, which makes them feel like a burden. This not only takes the joy of home away from them, but can also affect their mental health,” comments Dipen.

He once pitched the idea of a stair lift to someone he knew could afford one for the mother, but the person pointed out that she was 82 years, and probably didn’t have much longer to live.

“Unfortunately, this is the mentality some have, they would prefer their parents abandon their homes and live in an apartment, or move downstairs and sometimes even live in the siting room.”

Another factor that has led to low uptake of the products is lack of knowledge by a majority of people, of existence of such solutions. So far, he has sold his solutions to over 50 people, and the satisfaction of seeing people with mobility challenges regaining their movement is his biggest satisfaction.

The outtake

“Mobility East Africa is not my main business, therefore I did not start it out of desire to create wealth or profits. It is a passion project driven by my desire for a more inclusive society. Being disabled comes with a set of challenges, and having to live in an environment that is inconsiderate of your needs only makes it worse,” he explains, noting that unfortunately, some of his products will not be in the price range of all willing clients due to the law of demand and supply.