Budget office projects less cash for counties after debt ceiling raise

The equitable share of cash disbursed to the counties from the national government is set to drop substantially following a decision by Parliament to increase the debt ceiling to Sh10 trillion, analysts at the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) have warned.

MPs last month approved Treasury CS Ukur Yatani’s legal notice No. 89, which amended the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations of 2015 to raise the debt ceiling from the Sh9 trillion enacted in 2019.

But PBO, in a document to the lawmakers, warned that increasing the debt ceiling portended dire consequences for the fiscal stability and sustainability of the 47 county governments.

“Opening up the debt ceiling will drop the percentage of equitable share to the counties,” the PBO document reads.

The advice was based on the fact that Kenya’s high-level public debt narrows the window for future borrowing and increases vulnerability to financial risk and possible debt distress.

The document is the same one that was submitted to the MPs in 2019 but was ignored before they capped the debt ceiling at Sh9 trillion.

The office further notes that the raised debt ceiling may also lead to an increase in external borrowing, mainly from commercial sources that are more expensive, and may further reduce the proportion of ordinary revenue available to counties in the next financial year and beyond.

Financing

In March, the National Assembly adopted a report of its Budget and Appropriations Committee on the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, which recommended gross foreign financing at 25 per cent and gross domestic financing at 75 per cent.

Pushing for the debt ceiling review, Mr Yatani argued that with the country’s public debt at Sh8.6 trillion, it was impossible to finance the Sh846 billion deficit in the Sh3.33 trillion Budget for 2022/23 without room for borrowing, either from domestic or foreign markets.

The reality of Parliament’s move that will hit the counties is expected early next year when the National Treasury submits to Parliament the Budget Policy Statement and the Division of Revenue Bill as required by the Public Finance Management, 2012.

At stake is the Sh1.73 trillion in ordinary revenue that was raised by the national government during the 2019/20 financial year, being the most recent audited accounts that will guide what will go to the counties.

Article 203 (3) of the Constitution provides that the equitable share of the revenue raised nationally and allocated to national and county governments be calculated based on the most recent audited accounts of revenue received, as approved by the National Assembly.

The audited accounts were approved by the National Assembly on June 9 the day the House adjourned to proceed on recess sine die ahead of the August 9 polls.

Under Article 203 (1) of the Constitution, public debt is the second charge on Consolidated Fund Services after the national interests, followed by the needs of the national government. The interests of the county governments rank fourth.

This means that before the counties are considered in the Sh1.73 trillion revenue allocation as per the approved audited accounts of the national government- national interests, public debt, and needs of the national government, in that order, shall be considered first.

In the last financial year- 2021/22- the government allocated Sh1.1 trillion in interest loan repayment of the public debt.

Section 17 (6) of the PFM Act states that the National Treasury shall, at the beginning of every quarter, and in any event not later than the 15th day from the commencement of the quarter, disburse monies to county governments.

However, the National Treasury has not complied with this requirement especially in the previous financial years with county governments on numerous occasions, threatening to shut down due to lack of resources.