Brookside to sharpen quality in value-chain

Milk processor, Brookside Dairy targets deeper investments in its product value chain to ensure sustained high-quality products to its customers.

This comes as the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) feted the milk processor for investing in high-quality products and commitment to food safety.

The processor was honoured for attaining the Kebs Mark of quality excellence – the Diamond Mark of Quality, for its milk products.

“We are committed to achieving high standards in every aspect of our business processes from milk procurement, processing, storage, and sales to marketing of dairy products. This provides our customers with safe, quality, and wholesome products, all the time,” said Brookside General Manager in-charge of quality assurance Sabina Mwangi. She spoke following the award during this year’s World Quality Day celebrations held in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The official said Brookside has enhanced its research and innovation function as it seeks to consolidate its market lead with new product offerings, and was honoured for attaining the Kebs Mark of Quality Excellence – the Diamond Mark of Quality, for its milk products.

Ms Mwangi said the processor was committed to sourcing, handling, producing, and distributing its products under good manufacturing practices by incorporating the highest standards of food safety and quality.

“We have provided adequate information, instructions, and training to all our staff and other relevant stakeholders in order to build necessary competencies to efficiently produce safe and quality products,” said Ms Mwangi.