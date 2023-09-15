Brookside pays Sh711m to milk farmers in North Rift

Milk processor Brookside has paid out Sh711 million to dairy farmers in the North Rift for raw milk deliveries.

West Pokot led in the payouts, with producers receiving Sh197.8 million from Brookside, while those in Trans Nzoia got Sh183.9 million to come in second.

Farmers in Uasin Gishu raked in Sh171.3 million, while those in Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties were paid Sh126.1 million and 31.9 million respectively.

Mr Emmanuel Kabaki general manager in charge of milk procurement at Brookside said they are committed to working with farmers to transform dairy into a full-fledged commercial enterprise, with guaranteed incomes.

“Our expanded processing capacity and aggressive product sales campaigns ensure we remain a guaranteed market for milk from farmers. At Brookside, we procure 100 per cent of all contracted milk volumes from our farmers, and at no time do we ration supply, even in the seasons of plenty,” Mr Kabaki said yesterday at the University of Eldoret, during this year’s agribusiness trade fair held at the institution.

As part of the firm’s climate-smart interventions, Mr Kabaki added, Brookside was encouraging the adoption of agroforestry on dairy farms through planting of trees. “In order to mitigate the effects of the vagaries of weather, we have also set up fodder resource centres in our raw milk bulking stations, including one in Kitale for fodder multiplication and distribution to farmers,” he said.

He urged farmers to conserve feed during the anticipated El-nino rains to be used during the dry season. Mr Kabaki said Brookside is piloting a semen and liquid nitrogen distribution programme for its farmers, as it seeks improvement of cow breeds for increased milk production.

“Brookside supports this agribusiness event as it exposes agricultural sector stakeholders to new technologies and ideas for better efficiencies and a platform for demonstration of best agricultural practices,” Mr Kabaki said.