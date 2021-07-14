KRA boss Githii Mburu
KRA crafts plan to collect Sh6.8trn tax

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wants to tax more workers in the informal sector in a bid to collect Sh6.8 trillion over the next three years so as to keep up with ballooning public spending needs. 

