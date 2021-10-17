Boost for KRA as new system aims to net tax cheats

Tony Mutune

Dejavu Technologies Ltd ICT Technician Tony Mutune explains how a new model of Electronic Tax Register (ETR) machine works during the interview at his office in Nairobi on October 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new machine has passed several tests set by KRA and now awaits licensing if it passes final test phases.
  • The new system is also bound to ease processes of filing taxes for businesses.

Kenya has an opportunity to widen its tax base extensively, if the innovation of a new machine that enables automatic reporting of taxes by businesses to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) by a local technology firm, is adopted.

