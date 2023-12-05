Bluewave Insurance Agency sets expansion plan in motion

Regional insurer, Bluewave Insurance Agency, has announced expansion plans across at least eight African countries, as it enhances its pursuit of the continent’s uninsured and underinsured population.

The insurance firm, which has been in operation since 2016, says this is in line with its strategic relaunch and regional expansion in Africa.

The insurer has been going heavy on a robust micro-insurance digital system strategy, offering low-income users access to an array of insurance products while leveraging mobile technology to cut down overheads and operational costs.

“We have been refining our processes, products, and partnerships, we're thrilled to announce our renewed focus on introducing our solutions in Uganda, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Malawi, DRC, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zambia," the company's founder and Group CEO, Adelaide Odhiambo, said.

Insurance products

To increase insurance penetration in Africa's markets characterised by low uptake, the company has partnered with large aggregators, specifically Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), and banks to distribute affordable micro-insurance products.

In Kenya and Uganda, for instance, Bluewave has already created insurance products that are embedded in the services millions of people already use — like M-Pesa and Airtel Money.

Recently, the company spearheaded a tripartite partnership between, Airtel Money Uganda, and AAR, to launch a micro-health project that has garnered more than 100,000 enrolments in less than one month.

Micro-insurance

“Africa has an ever-growing need for affordable insurance solutions. When we launched Ddwaliro Care, a low-cost comprehensive health insurance cover designed for individuals and large families, we saw a significant uptake in customer enrolments in just a few weeks. This is proof of the market’s readiness to take up insurance designed with them in mind,” Ms Odhiambo said.

She added that the firm is seeking to raise $6 million (about Sh900 million) in investments over the next three years, which will allow it tap into the micro-insurance demand in the market even more.

Bluewave intends to grow its customer base by making profitable investments in consumer education over the next five years, mainly by educating customers.