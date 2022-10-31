Blow to pilots as Kenya Airways gets injunction stopping looming strike

The Labour court has granted Kenya Airways (KQ) an injunction that stops the national carrier's pilots from going on strike this week.

Kenya Airways pilots had said they will down their tools following protracted disputes between their union and the management of the carrier. They also alleged that their concerns have gone unresolved, thus resorting to industrial action.

But KQ rushed to court seeking an injunction against the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), which the court granted Monday, while also slating the petition for hearing on November 8.

In the letter signed by Kalpa Secretary-General Murithi Nyagah, the pilots had demanded that the KQ board steps down, while accusing the management of the airline of continued breach of the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations and certain clauses in their CBA.

The pilots said that KQ had unilaterally stopped both the employees’ and the employers’ contribution in 2020 and never resumed since.

Not stepping down

Kenya Airways board chairman Michael Joseph. Photo credit: File

However, the Kenya Airways Board has rejected the calls to step down. In a lengthy memo from KQ chairman Michael Joseph to the airline’s staff, Mr Joseph indicated that while the airline continued to struggle with a difficult financial situation, the board and management would not bow to the pressure from the protesting pilots and neither would their planned strike yield the cash they are demanding.

He also said the carrier had started settling some of the deferred salaries to staff and would begin settling deferred contributions to the Provident Fund next year.

“We also understand that you all have concerns about how long it would take to pay back the deferred salaries and contributions to the Provident Fund. We continue to pay back the deferred salaries and expect to start paying back the contributions to the Provident Fund in 2023,” Mr Joseph said.

He said the airline was unable to settle both costs simultaneously due to other pressing costs including lease payments on aircrafts.

He also accused Kalpa of issuing “painful and derogatory” statements targeted at him and KQ Managing Director Allan Kilavuka.

“No amount of threats or coercion will compel us to ask for any resignations from anyone, and certainly, I have no intention of stepping down unless the KQ Board, following due process, requests my resignation,” Mr Joseph said.

He said this even as he disclosed that the airline has been having talks with President William Ruto’s new administration, terming them “very important positive discussions.”