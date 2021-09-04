Blow for farmers as costs of feeds hit record high

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (right in white dust coat) inspecting Kiaga Animal Feeds Production Factory.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The costs of animal feeds have hit a record high after Zambia banned export of soya and sunflower meals, which are major raw material used in their production.

