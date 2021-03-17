Robert Alai, Cyprian Nyakundi ordered to remove content on SIB forex trade

Robert Alai

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Justice Said Chitembwe directed Cyprian Nyakundi, Kahawa Tungu, Robert Alai and Business Times Kenya to pull down the articles, arguing they are defamatory and are hurting the SIB product, trading as Mansa X.
  • The bloggers had labelled the product a Ponzi scheme after it shrugged off effects of Covid-19 to post a net investors return of 18.75 percent last year on Wall Street’s resurgence.

The High Court has directed four bloggers to pull down articles posted questioning the commodities and foreign exchange trading business of the Standard Investment Bank (SIB).

