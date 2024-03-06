Big shift as Nairobi’s rich hardest hit by inflation

Higher income households in Nairobi faced the sharpest rise in consumer prices in December 2023, unlike the norm where inflation has traditionally impacted lower income homes the most.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) recorded inflation among Nairobi upper income households at 6.62 per cent in the month, which was in contrast to a 6.16 per cent and 6.35 per cent inflation rate for middle and lower income households in the capital city respectively.

Traditionally, inflation has tended to hit lower income households harder with the rate for Nairobi lower income households, for instance, having come in at 9.23 per cent a year earlier compared to 6.86 per cent for upper income households.

The Nairobi upper income group is described by KNBS as households spending more than Sh184,395 per month which constitutes 3.5 per cent of all households in the capital.

A majority of Nairobi homes are described as low income while an additional 25 per cent of homes in the capital city fall under the middle income group.

“Households spending of Sh46,355 or less per month constituting 70.899 per cent of all households in Nairobi fall in the lower income group while households spending Sh46,356 up to and including Sh184,394 per month make up the middle income group, constituting 25.58 per cent of all Nairobi households,” KNBS notes. The rise in inflation for the upper income group is largely attributable to higher pump prices where the rich households saw a heavier impact from higher transportation costs than middle and lower income households.

In December, transportation costs recorded the only double-digit inflation rate among all categories, exposing higher income households to greater consumer prices than their poor counterparts.

According to additional data from KNBS, transport costs have a weighting of 17.63 per cent of Nairobi upper income household expenditures in contrast with 9.25 per cent and 14.14 per cent for lower and middle income households respectively.