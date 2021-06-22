Big boost for trade, tourism as Safari Rally comes to Naivasha

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop

Kenyan rally driver Carl Tundo (right) and his co-driver Tim Jessop.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Nakuru County Tourism Association (NCTA) has unveiled a digital booking system in partnership with technology firm HPass Global for hotels.
  • Nakuru County now joins other global destinations that are using innovation and technology to boost their “safe destination” commitments.

Hotels in Naivasha are fully booked as hundreds of guests arrive for the eagerly awaited World Rally Championship scheduled for this week.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Safari Rally comes to Naivasha to boost trade and tourism

  2. Wambui Nyutu: How we turned Warembo na UhuRuto dream into reality

  3. PRIME Revealed: Sectors with big money in budget

  4. Portal to cut out brokers in electricity connection

  5. New KTDA board takes over, suspends six bosses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.