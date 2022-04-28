Besieged oil marketers bow to pressure, agree to supply local market

Locally owned petroleum companies have bowed to state pressure to sell their fuel stocks to Kenyans and cease exporting to other markets amid an ongoing crisis. This comes just a day after the government warned oil marketers of dire consequences if they do not yield.

The Petroleum outlets association of Kenya (Poak), which represents firms belonging to non-franchised oil entities, on Wednesday committed to release about 20 million litres of petrol and diesel to the Kenyan market to correct the fuel supply hitches witnessed recently.

They issued the commitment publicly, becoming the first time the firms have come out to speak on the issue after weeks of silence since the fuel crisis began last month.

In what appears to be a sign that oil firms are buckling under the pressure of the state and other government agencies in the sector, the public statement from Poak urged its members to localise two vessels holding super petrol and diesel to be sold in the local market, while directing those who had content for transit to localise it.

“We agreed that in order to correct the fuel supply hitches that have affected the country for the past few weeks, two vessels be immediately localised to meet the country’s demand. One for super petrol and another one for diesel,” the statement by Poak Chairman Martin Chomba, partly read.

An oil vessel carries between 9.4 million litres and 13.2 million litres, depending on its size.

But the local marketers’ commitment comes amid an indirect attack on the country’s larger players – Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) – most of them franchised. They accuse them of having neglected the local market and leaving the burden of supplying fuel to Kenyans on the smaller outlets.

They said they were currently retailing over two thirds of the local product, asking the government to allocate them an extra 20 million litres, due to their continued service to Kenyans as big marketers prioritised exports.

“Twenty million litres be made available to the non-franchised petroleum retailers who now account for 68 per cent of the country’s retail network. OMCs agreed to sell fuel to the independents at a reasonable price,” Poak stated.

The statement came following a meeting between officials from the Ministry of Petroleum, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), OMCs and Poak at Boma Inn Hotel, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau had threatened to deny all OMCs holding excess transit stocks as their local supplies remained erratic, directing them to localise 31.9 million litres of product that they planned to export.

“This is completely unacceptable,” Mr Kamau said in a protest letter to the marketers following an audit that flagged Asharami, Total Kenya, Lake Oil Ltd and Fossil Fuels Ltd as the OMCs leading in exporting huge stocks while neglecting the local market.

“This is, therefore, to ask you to localise your respective volumes to the local market by close of business today (Tuesday) failure to which we shall take action as follows … for sellers any product declared as local in excess of the transit volume of 40 percent shall not be allowed to participate as a seller in the upcoming tenders. Furthermore, the equivalent of their respective ullage shall be reallocated to those selling to the local market,” Mr Kamau told the marketers.