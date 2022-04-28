Besieged local oil marketers commit to sell fuel to Kenyan motorists

Locally owned petroleum outlets have bowed to state pressure to sell to Kenyans fuel stocks that they are holding for export, a day after officials warned oil marketers of dire punishment.

The Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya (Poak), a body of non-franchised oil entities, on Wednesday committed publicly to release about 20 million litres of petrol and diesel to the market, to “correct fuel supply hitches” witnessed in the past few weeks.

They spoke on the issue for the first time since the fuel crisis began last month, illustrating the pressure regulators and other government agencies had exerted on them.

In a statement, Poak chairman Martin Chomba said fuel from two vessels holding super petrol and diesel and products in transit to other countries will be sold in the local market.

“We agreed that in order to correct the fuel supply hitches that have affected the country for the past few weeks, two vessels be immediately localized to meet the country’s demand. One for super petrol and another one for diesel,” Mr Chomba said.

An oil vessel carries between 9.4 million and 13.2 million litres depending on its size.

But the local marketers made the commitment even as they indirectly attacked oil marketing companies (OMC), mostly franchises, of neglecting the local market and leaving the burden of supplying Kenyans with fuel on small outlets.

They said they account for over two thirds of local supply, asking the government to allocate them an extra 20 million litres because big marketers are prioritising exports.

“Twenty million litres [should] be made available to the non-franchised petroleum retailers who now account for 68 per cent of the country’s retail network. OMCs agreed to sell fuel to the independents at a reasonable price,” Poak stated.

Poak’s statement came following a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Petroleum, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) and OMCs in Nairobi on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau had warned OMCs that were holding excess transit stocks as their local supplies remained erratic, directing them to release to the local market 31.9 million litres of fuel that they planned to export.

“This is completely unacceptable,” Mr Kamau said in a protest letter to the marketers following an audit that flagged Asharami, Total Kenya, Lake Oil Limited and Fossil Fuels Limited as the OMCs leading in exporting huge stocks while neglecting the local market.

“This is, therefore, to ask you to localise your respective volumes to the local market by close of business today (Tuesday) [or] we shall take action as follows…. for sellers any product declared as local in excess of the transit volume of 40 percent shall not be allowed to participate as a seller in the upcoming tenders,” Mr Kamau told the marketers.

“Furthermore, the equivalent of their respective ullage shall be reallocated to those selling to the local market.”