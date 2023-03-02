Beer supply row rages as another court bars KBL from interfering with routes

A court has barred regional brewer Kenya Breweries Ltd and UDV (Kenya) from interfering with 18 routes of liquor distribution owned by two distributors, Tony West Limited and Outlook Index Limited.

The order interim issued by Justice Nixon Sifuna complicates the intention of embattled distributor Bia Tosha Limited to recover 22 beverage distribution markets that were restored to it recently by the Supreme Court.

Justice Sifuna’s order also comes a week after another judge, Alfred Mabeya, temporarily barred KBL and UDV (Kenya) from suspending or interfering with the distribution regions owned by Ngong Matonyok Wholesalers Limited and Manara Limited.

Both judges issued the interim orders after the four distributors (Tony West, Outlook Index, Ngong Matonyok Wholesalers, and Manara) separately claimed that KBL and UDV (Kenya) were intending to grant another company exclusive distributorship rights to the routes.

Tony West and Outlook Index distributors said the routes are covered by the distributorship agreements they signed with the brewer in 2016 and May 2019.

Justice Sifuna ordered for status quo and stated that the agreements should not be interfered with pending the hearing of the case lodged by the two distributors. The case will be mentioned on April 13, 2023.

Distributorship agreements

Tony West Limited and Outlook Index Limited moved to court last week over fears that Kenya Breweries Ltd and UDV (Kenya) might terminate their distributorship agreements.

They told the court that they were on the verge of losing an investment of Sh1.5 billion should KBL and UDV (Kenya) terminate the distributorship agreements.

The dispute concerns a share of the Nairobi and Kajiado liquor markets. Two other distributors, Ngong Matonyok Wholesalers Ltd, and Manara Ltd are also in court fighting attempts by KBL to terminate distributorship agreements.

In the other suit filed by Ngong Matonyok Wholesalers Limited and Manara Limited, the High Court also issued temporary orders barring KBL and UDV (Kenya) from interfering with supply routes given to them.

The fresh legal battles stem from a decision of the Supreme Court that allowed another distributor, Bia Tosha Ltd, to regain control of 22 routes it had lost in 2016.

In a judgment dated February 17, 2023, the Supreme Court allowed Bia Tosha Distributors to regain exclusive control of 22 liquor distribution routes, which had been repossessed by KBL in 2016. The routes had been given out to other distributors.

As a result of the Apex court's judgment Bia Tosha has since issued an advert declaring itself the exclusive distributor of the KBL products in the routes that it had lost.

The 18 distribution routes held by Tony West and Outlook are Kawangware, Kitengela, Athi River, Ngong Road, Bissil, Satellite, Kenyatta Market, Hurlingman, Upper Hill,

Dagoretti, Ndonyo, Kajiado, Namanga, Industrial Area, South B, Nairobi West, Langata and Rongai.

The two companies claim that the actions of KBL and UDV (Kenya) comprise a massive breach of Section 21 of the Competition Act (2011), which prohibits restrictive trade practices.