Banks poke holes in Ardhisasa for delaying land transactions

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours the National Geospatial Data Centre in Nairobi during the launch of the National Land Information Management System (NLIMS) on April 27, 2021. Also present were  Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa, Simon Chelugui, Dr Monica Juma, Joseph Mucheru, Prof George Magoha, Nicholas Muraguri and Faridah Karoney.

Photo credit: PSCU
By  Elvis Ondieki  &  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Nearly a year since its launch, Ardhisasa has caused confusion and uncertainty in land transactions in the capital.
  • The system so far applies to Nairobi, with its roll-out to the rest of the country scheduled to happen in phases.

An association of 47 banks has raised concerns about the government’s digital land registration system currently applicable to Nairobi, saying delayed transactions have denied them billions.

