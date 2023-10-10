Banks in race for Sh10bn KTDA factories financing

Commercial banks are in a race for a Sh10 billion deal to finance installation of speciality tea processing units across 32 factories managed by the giant Kenya Tea Development Agency Management Services Limited (KTDA-MS) across the country.

The agency said it has already installed plants in 11 of its affiliated factories capable of processing green and black orthodox tea as part of a product diversification strategy to maximise earnings.

“In pursuit of management mandate and in order to maximise returns, KTDA-MS has embarked on product diversification through the installation of orthodox tea processing machinery as an additional production line to the black CTC lines currently in place,” said KTDA.

“The agency has already installed plants in 11 factories capable of processing green and black orthodox teas. KTDA has also facilitated the installation of automated withering machinery across the managed factories which have significantly reduced the operational cost and increased processing efficiency in factories,” it added.

KTDA said it plans to install speciality tea processing plants in an extra 32 factories at an estimated cost of Sh10 billion.

“In furtherance to the above objectives, KTDA-MS on behalf of managed tea factories is seeking, proposals from lenders for the provision of financing for roll out of orthodox plants and automated withering to an additional 32 factories. The financing facility required for the rollout of the 32 projects is approximately 10 billion shillings or equivalent in US dollars,” it said.

KTDA-MS runs 54 tea factory companies and offers a variety of services including tea husbandry, collection, processing, sales, and marketing on behalf of more than 600,000 farmers.

The State has in the last seven years stepped up campaigns to encourage production of new varieties of tea to boost earnings for farmers which is one of Kenya’s top hard currency earners.