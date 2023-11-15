Bamburi to sell Ugandan subsidiary for Sh12bn

Bamburi Cement is set to sell its 70 per cent stake in its Ugandan subsidiary Hima Cement for $84 million (Sh12.7 billion), a move that will boost its cash flows.

Hima Cement’s minority shareholder Cementia Holding AG is also joining its sister company Bamburi to sell its 30 percent stake for $36 million (Sh5.4 billion) to a consortium of Sarrai Group and Rwimi Holdings that will fully own the cement manufacturer.

“Upon completion of the proposed transaction … Sarrai Group Limited and Rwimi Holdings Limited will, together, legally and beneficially own 100 per cent of the issued share capital of Hima Cement Limited and Hima Cement Limited (and all its subsidiaries, including Hima Cement Rwanda Limited) will cease to be a member of the Bamburi group and will become a member of the Sarrai group,” Bamburi said in a notice.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm said the total deal value of $120 million (Sh18.2 billion) is subject to adjustments that will be made at or after completion of the transaction.

For Bamburi, the sale of Hima Cement will unlock capital and enable it to focus on the Kenyan business which has been relatively more profitable.

The company made a net profit of Sh258 million in the year ended December 2022 in Kenya where it reported revenue of Sh20.5 billion. Uganda meanwhile had closely comparable sales of Sh18.4 billion but posted a net loss of Sh77 million in the same period.

On a consolidated basis, the group recorded a net income of Sh181 million, indicating that Ugandan operations were weighing down earnings.

Currently, Bamburi’s principal activities in Kenya and Uganda is the manufacture and sale of cement which comprises over 95 percent of its business.

The remaining business activities include manufacture and sale of ready mix concrete, precast products and rehabilitation of quarries that are used as a source of raw materials for cement production.