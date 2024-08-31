Bamburi owners set for Sh6.6bn dividend

Bamburi Cement shareholders are set for a special dividend of Sh18.25 per share amounting to Sh6.62 billion from proceeds of the sale of the entire stake in a Ugandan subsidiary early in the year.

The Bamburi Board of Directors issued a notice on August 30, for a virtual extraordinary general meeting for shareholders to approve the payout which would crown a special earnings year for owners. “Subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming EGM, the dividend will be paid on or about September 27, 2024, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on September 20, 2024,” said Bamburi in its notice.

The special dividend will be equivalent to 61 per cent of the $84 million (Sh10.83 billion) that Bamburi received from the sale of its 70 per cent stake in its Ugandan subsidiary, Hima Cement. Bamburi sold the stake to a consortium of Sarrai Group and Rwimi Holding in a deal that was completed on March 5 this year.

The EGM announcement came alongside financial results that showed Bamburi returned a net loss of Sh877 million in the six months ended June 2024 compared with a net profit of Sh88 million in a similar period last year. Bamburi’s turnover grew by 3.8 per cent to Sh10.9 billion, helping it double its net profit from continuing operations to Sh695 million.

However, it booked a Sh1.4 billion loss from discontinued operations (Hima), leading to the Sh877 million loss.

“Loss from the discontinued operation is the net impact of disposal gains, less taxes, and currency translation losses,” said Bamburi. Bamburi’s special dividend will crown a good year for its shareholders given that the cement maker in mid-March raised its ordinary dividend payout to shareholders 7.3 times to Sh1.99 billion on increased cash position. The ordinary dividend of Sh5.47 per share for the financial year ended December 2023 was paid towards the end of July, being a growth from Sh0.75 per share or Sh272 million that had been paid previously.

The special dividend could be the final distribution from the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm if shareholders accept the bid to sell the company.

They will vote on a decision to sell Bamburi. Tanzania-based conglomerate, Amsons Industries last month made a bid to buy Bamburi for Sh65 per share or a total of Sh23.59 billion.

Amson’s bid was on Wednesday countered by Kenya’s Savannah Clinker Limited through a Sh70 per share offer totalling Sh25.41 billion, opening bidding wars. Shareholders will be weighing on the two deals that have so far triggered a rally on the Bamburi share.

Amsons offer came in when Bamburi shares were trading at Sh45 but started rallying, hitting Sh64.50 on the evening preceding Savanna’s offer.