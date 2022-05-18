Balala directs KWS to improve experience at Mt Kenya National Park

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has directed Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director-General John Waweru to form a team that will improve visitors’ experience in Mt Kenya National Park so as to position it as the preferred hiking destination in Africa.

Mr Balala led a four-day Mt Kenya climbing expedition that raised Sh10 million to build hiking trails and sanitation facilities and improve the working conditions of porters.

Speaking to the media at Mt Kenya Sirimon Gate on Tuesday, the CS said they would also increase the number of KWS rescue teams.

“We collected Sh10 million during the hike to improve the mountaineering experience of clients who visit Mt Kenya. I have told the director-general to appoint a team specifically to do a ‘Marshall Plan’ for Mt Kenya National Park to improve the hiking experience,” Mr Balala said.

“People should not visit just for the fact that we have a mountain. It has to be a good experience for them. A few things need to be put in place. We need to put in place toilets, hiking trails and a fully fledged KWS rescue team that is well facilitated. We also need to coordinate and support the porters,” he added.

Mr Balala will launch a ‘mountaineering strategy’ on Friday as one of the tourism products to enhance and diversify as a way of promoting local tourism.

“Apart from climbing, the park has fantastic scenery. We swam in lakes Ellis, Michaelson and Simba Tarn. At Lake Michaelson, our director-general hurt his knee and had to be evacuated. That is why we need proper hiking trails along the mountain,” Mr Balala said.

The CS was with Safaricom’s M-Pesa Managing Director Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Visa Kenya Country Manager Eva Sarwai and Vipingo Ridge chairman Alastair Cavenagh, among other sponsors.

Climb the mountain

“The government has ensured that conservation is a key agenda in the tourism industry through putting in place policies that ensure the protection of resources such as Mt Kenya,” he said.

“This is my second time to climb the mountain and I urge everyone who has an eye for adventure to come here and experience Mt Kenya for yourself.”

Mr Balala also lauded 62-year-old James Kagambi, who became the first Kenyan of African origin to climb Mt Everest – the world’s highest mountain.

Last Thursday, at 6am, Mr Kagambi, a resident of Naromoru in Nyeri County, reached the world’s highest point at 29,032 feet above sea level.

“Kagambi is a determined person. On behalf of the government, we are proud of him and we congratulate him for becoming the first black Kenyan to climb Mt Everest. We look forward to welcoming him back when he returns on Monday,” Mr Balala said.

Mt Kenya is the second-highest peak in Africa, standing at 5,199 feet, and one of the key adventure tourism destinations on the continent.

Its scenic views with diverse wildlife makes it a unique destination for mountain climbers and adventure seekers from across the world. Some of the attractions are its three peaks – Lenana, Nelion and Batian.

DG Waweru said that KWS was opening up adventure parks by refurbishing and upgrading the visitor facilities to enhance the experience. He urged domestic and international tourists to visit the mountain.