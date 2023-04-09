Avocado exporters stare at Sh300m loss over delayed clearance

Avocado exporters are on the verge of losing over Sh300 million due to delayed clearance of some containers at the Mombasa port, the fresh produce consortium has alleged.

The consortium says it was meant to export the produce in two batches, a process that would take an average of two weeks. But they are in pain to understand whatever necessitated the delay.

The exporters allege the contracted shipping company failed to secure the clearance of their goods in time for a second time. They now risk incurring huge losses.

According to the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya chief executive officer Okisegere Ojepat, 148 containers were last week booked by their contracted exporter, Maersk Shipping Company, but not all were cleared.

Some 29 of the containers last week were yet to be cleared and this week, 48 other containers were not, bringing to 77, the number of containers stuck at the port.

"We are faced with a big challenge of clearance at the port. We stand to lose Sh375 million,” he stated, explaining that a container filled with produce as theirs costs an average of Sh4.5 million. The 77 containers will cost Sh375 million.

The containers, which usually leave Mombasa port every Thursday, were destined for European Union and Middle East countries.

"This is unacceptable and we are asking the shipping company to explain to us what the problem is," said Mr Ojepat.

The contracted export company, Mr Ojepat said, blamed Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) for the mess for reducing the “cut-off time”. The cut-off time is the duration within which an exporter has to bring their goods to the port.

"We called KPA and they said they have not reduced the cut-off time and even said they gave the shipping company more time till 11pm instead of the normal 3pm," he said.

Mr Ojepat said that continued “detention” of the containers was significantly reducing the shelf life of the avocados.