Auditor-General Gathungu pokes holes in KICC valuation

KICC Nairobi

KICC in Nairobi. Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has raised doubts over a recent valuation of assets KICC, saying it may not have been done in line with current market rates.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has raised doubts over a recent valuation of assets owned by the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), saying it may not have been done in line with current market rates.

