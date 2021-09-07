Auditor-General calls out NSSF on 56pc returns fall

Managing Trustee of the National Social Security Fund Dr Anthony Omerikwa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

Pension managers at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) spent Sh64 out of every Sh100 delivered to beneficiaries indicating poor performance of the fund, which has lost billions of shillings in doubtful investments.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.