AU body calls out Moody’s on ‘premature rating’ of Kenya Eurobond buyback plan

The African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), a continental self-monitoring platform for member states, has sided with President William Ruto, who has accused Moody's of blackmail.

Kenya has a pile of Eurobond debt maturing in 2024 and has sought to buy back some of it to extend the repayment schedule.

But Moody's said last week that it might treat this as a default, which could affect the cost of the buyback.

And the APRM, an autonomous body of the African Union tasked with ensuring best practices in economic governance and management, said Moody's comments were “were made prematurely before the official details and the terms of the buyback are made public.”

In a statement on Friday, the APRM said the comments had led to a sell-off in Kenya's Eurobonds, pushing up yields and resulting in further depreciation of the local currency.

“This undermines the government’s fiscal efforts, diminishing investors’ appetite and confidence, thereby compromising the success of the buyback program,” APRM said.

“The APRM further views Moody’s speculative comments on Kenya’s default event as, in effect, a pre-emptive rating action equates to a ‘premature release of a credit rating to the public’,” they added.

Moody's vice president and senior credit officer David Rogovic made the comments in response to questions from Bloomberg.

Highly speculative

He said redeeming the bonds at less than par would be an economic loss to investors and therefore would be treated as a default.

But APRM says this was “highly speculative, damaging, and ignores the ‘voluntary’ nature of the proposed bond buyback, which allows investors the right not to participate.”

The APRM called on the African Network of National Regulators of Credit Rating Agencies to take action to ensure "proper conduct" by credit rating agencies and to curb “continuing impromptu pessimistic and negative commentaries by rating analysts that are neither linked to any rating action nor in-depth research report.”

The APRM's stance adds to growing criticism from the continental body, which says Western credit agencies routinely downgrade African economies, making it more expensive for countries to access the market.

The AU has proposed a continental rating agency that would take into account the overall wealth of African economies when determining risk.

The idea of revised rating criteria was first mooted by the African Development Bank earlier this year.