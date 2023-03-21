Aspira partners Moringa School to finance education in Kenya

Aspira Kenya, a subsidiary of Cim Financial Services Ltd, has announced a partnership with Moringa School to provide eligible students with education financing to acquire market-driven skills.

Moringa School is a multi-disciplinary learning-accelerator committed to closing the skills-gap in Africa’s job markets by delivering transformative tech-based learning to high-potential jobseekers.

The partnership aims to provide affordable and flexible financing to see students through their respective courses.

According to Cim Financial Services Ltd CEO, Mark van Beuningen, financing education is a critical investment in the future of Kenya, as it promotes social and economic development, reduces poverty, and enhances the overall quality of life for Kenyan citizens, irrespective of their socio-economic background.

Flexible financing

Snehar Shah, CEO of Moringa School, said the challenge in Kenya is to produce skilled workers who understand how to use technology to solve problems and the workforce requires affordable and flexible financing to see them through their respective courses.

Aspira’s Soma education financing is a solution for both parents and students as well as educational institutions. The company aims to partner with more schools, universities, and professional training institutions in Kenya to enable them to focus on their core business while Aspira assists with the financing of the course fees.

The partnership will also finance their access to critical aids such as laptops and hi-tech machinery, desks, chairs, and the resources they need to start off on their professional or entrepreneurial journey.

Moringa School has been graduating up to 500 students every quarter and growing. Through the introduction of its 5-6-month Software Development and Data Science Bootcamps, Moringa School has trained over 7,000 learners from diverse backgrounds and experiences while channeling their motivation to learn and grow through market-aligned curriculum, a learning approach that simulates practical on-the-job-experience, and a vibrant community of employer partners, higher learning institutions, and other industry stakeholders.

Market-driven skills

This approach ensured that graduating students are prepared to take up their rightful place in the digital economy with the school achieving a 75 per cent placement rate for all job-seeking alumni within 12 months.

According to Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA’s) latest economic outlook, Kenya's labor market has remained almost unchanged since 2013, with the total employment growing at an average rate of about 5.07 per cent. The unemployment rate in the country rose to 2.65 per cent in 2020 from 2.64 per cent in 2019.

As of this year, the population that is hardest-hit by unemployment, the youth, is estimated at 38.9 per cent with an approximate of 800,000 young people getting into the labor market every year from institutions of higher learning. Kenya is currently listed as the country with the largest number of unemployed youths in East Africa, according to the World Bank.