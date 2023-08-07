How Mombasa tycoon Ashok Doshi ’s court fights keep Imperial Bank depositors anxious

Nearly eight years since Imperial Bank Limited went under on October 13, 2015, the hopes of payouts worth billions of shillings in depositor compensations remain uncertain as legal battles continued to heat up.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) ordered the liquidation of the bank on the recommendation of a Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC)-backed external audit that established the lender had a weak financial position, which made liquidation to be the only feasible option.

Protracted litigation, however, continues to adversely affect the depositor compensation plans with KDIC now seeking help from the courts.

The State agency, which is tasked with protecting depositors against the loss of their insured deposits in the event of a collapse, singles out the barrage of court cases mainly filed by Mombasa-based tycoon Ashok Doshi who was a depositor in Imperial Bank and is seeking more than Sh1billion from the collapsed lender.

The latest case filed by Mr Doshi came soon after KDIC placed an advertisement in the local dailies asking depositors to download claim forms from its website and return them filled to IBL branches in Nairobi and Mombasa or CBK in Eldoret and Nakuru. The notice was placed on April 3.

But soon after the notice was out, Mr Doshi moved to the High Court in Nairobi and stopped the process, pending the determination of his application.

Illegal transactions

“Imperial Bank (IBL) and its depositors suffer immensely due to the costs incurred in defending numerous cases filed by the Plaintiff and miscellaneous expenses incurred in the liquidation process,” the KDIC said.

The lender was placed under receivership on October 13, 2015, after the CBK learnt of massive frauds committed by the managers or administrators through illegal transactions, which milked the bank of Sh34 billion.

The CBK cancelled IBL’s licence through a gazette notice published on December 8, 2021, and appointed KDIC as the liquidator.

The liquidator then started the process of paying depositors Sh500,000 but the plans were stopped after Mr Doshi moved to court.

KDIC pointed out that the first case was filed in 2016 against the CBK accusing the banking sector regulator of turning a blind eye or colluding with shareholders of IBL in mismanaging the collapsed lender.

The tycoon sought to halt the receivership process and in the same case asked the court to order KDIC to deposit $7.277,314 in a joint interest-earning account in the names of the advocates representing the parties.

On December 22, 2021, High Court judge John Onyiego issued ex-parte orders suspending the CBK’s decision appointing KDIC as the liquidator of the bank. The liquidation process was halted pending the determination of the application.

After pending in court for months, High Court judge Njoki Mwangi delivered her decision on November 25, 2022, directing the CBK and IBL to make a binding undertaking to pay the sums due to Mr Doshi after the determination of the case.

The CBK filed an appeal and managed to overturn the decision on May 26, this year opening the way for the liquidation of the bank.

But as the case was pending determination, Mr Doshi filed another application in Mombasa, against the CBK seeking to stay the liquidation for the second time.

On April 5, 2023, Justice Mutai issued interim orders halting the liquidation of the IBL, by suspending the gazette notice on the appointment of KDIC as the liquidator.

The court expressly directed the KDIC, its officers, employees, and any other person with authority to act on behalf of the Bank from proceeding with the liquidation of Imperial Bank, pending determination of the application.

On May 15, 2023, Justice Kizito Magare delivered a substantive ruling, dismissing the case in its entirety for being an abuse of the court process.

Just when KDIC thought the frustrations had ended, Mr Doshi moved to Nairobi and got temporary orders, blocking the process yet again.

The liquidator has opposed the case, arguing that the application pending in court raises similar issues to the ones pending before courts in Mombasa.

“This delay in conclusion of liquidation and pegging payment of the protected deposit on conclusion of the liquidation process does not act in the best interest of bank depositors and creates confidence in the financial sector,” David Irungu, who is in charge of bank resolution and KDIC said.

The tycoon has denied the claims, saying the case he filed in 2016 is different because the bank had not been placed in liquidation and questions raised in the current case touching on KDIC’s exercise mandate in payment of deposits, which could not and were not raised in the said case.

“The said case has nothing to do with the issues complained of in this case, which arose this year, 2023,” he submitted.

He says the process started by KDIC is illegal and has sought court’s interpretation on two sections, which he argues are conflicting with the process. “The plaintiff avers that the payment or intended payment of protected deposits as commenced and is being undertaken by the defendant is illegal, unlawful, and unprocedural,” he said.

The payment of protected deposits, he says, can only be made upon the conclusion of the liquidation, adding that under section 60(1) of the KDIC Act, liquidation is not completed until the corporation publishes in the gazette the final statement of account in respect of the institution. “No such statement of account has been published and the liquidation process has not been concluded and, in fact, has not even begun.”

The corporation said it invited depositors to launch their claims as it undertakes validation of the claims to ascertain the actual total amount depositors are owed .

“Imperial Bank Limited depositors will be the third beneficiaries of the enhanced coverage limit of Sh500,000 [per customer],” the corporation said.

Public policy

Mr Doshi challenged the payments, arguing that instead of commencing the liquidation, KDIC invited depositors through a newspaper advertisement to lodge their claims, to pay protected depositors.

He says KDIC has imposed an illegal condition in the claim forms requiring depositors with more than Sh500,000 will not pursue future claims.

“The corporation and the bank will suffer immensely due to the costs incurred in defending suits filed by this specific depositor and also in the application of notices to depositors which are continuously halted by the plaintiff,” he said.

The KDIC further says it would be contrary to public policy to hold the protected deposit of innocent depositors for so many years that the liquidation disputes are pending in courts.

“For instance, banks placed into liquidation in the 1990s are still pending in liquidation and some of the depositors have no means to sustain themselves while others have long died due to unending litigation against the institutions and the low rate of recovery occasioned by unforeseen circumstances in the realisation of assets of the institution,” Mr Irungu said.

The corporation said payment of protected deposits is not an illegality as alleged as Section 28(2) of the KDI Act cannot be read in isolation from Section 60(1) of the Act.

“The Act has to be read as a whole and the attempt by the Plaintiff to mislead the Honourable Court through cherry-picking sections in isolation distorts the correct position of the law.

The corporation said payment of protected deposits does not compromise the payment of the depositor’s monies over and above the protected deposits.

Held hostage

“Section 57 of the KDI Act allows residual payment to the depositors of the Bank with payments above the protected deposit upon realisation of the assets of the institution during the liquidation process,” the corporation said.

According to KDIC, the orders sought affect a larger class of depositors of the bank who hope to be paid their deposits, and grating the orders sought would amount to favouring the plaintiff at the expense of other creditors of the Bank.