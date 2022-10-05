APA Insurance launches digital-based motor cover

APA Insurance has launched Bima Bamba Motor Cover which will allow its clients to conveniently access motor insurance through the APA mobile application and customer web portal.

The Bima Bamba Motor Cover allows clients to pay their full third party premium, plus the first payment of the comprehensive cover, at the outset and then the balance in eleven equal monthly payments.

Online payments

This avoids the cost of annual car insurance putting strain on other areas of clients budgets and puts them in a position to manage their money well.

“We are excited to announce Bima Bamba Motor Cover, which is here for all APA Insurance clients, providing a fast, easy and safe way to pay for annual motor insurance over 12 months,” APA Insurance CEO, Vinod Bharatan, said.

Clients can use the APA hAPPiness App and customer web portal to make faster and more convenient purchases where ever they are. Payments can be made by online.

Motor insurance

“The launch of Bima Bamba Motor Cover is yet another step we are taking towards delivering an advanced payment option for motor insurance in the country and to cater for all individual needs. APA Insurance clients can now plan their finances in advance and benefit from the features,” Vinod said.