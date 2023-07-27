APA Insurance compensates Toi market fire victims    

APA Insurance, in partnership with Musoni Microfinance and insurtech Turaco, has paid over Sh1.2 million in compensation to 12 business owners who were affected by the devastating fire that swept through Toi Market last month.

“APA Insurance, as the underwriter through Turaco has worked to ensure a fast claim payout within the last month to enable the Musoni traders to embark on rebuilding their businesses,” said Ashok Shah, Group CEO, APA Apollo Group.

Devastating fire

The devastating fire that engulfed Toi Market on June 11, 2023, dealt a severe blow to over 2,500 traders, leaving them struggling with losses amounting to millions of shillings amid uncertainty about their future. Traders at Toi Market mainly deal in second-hand clothes.

“This insurance provision has provided them with a much-needed lifeline, cushioning the financial burdens as they endeavor to rebuild their businesses from the ashes. Thanks to APA Insurance partnerships with Musoni Microfinance and leading insurtech Turaco, the market traders have found solace.” Mr Ashok said.

“This unique credit-linked insurance cover has emerged as a crucial safety net, preventing the traders from drowning in overwhelming debt during this period of adversity. By offering financial protection, it has not only safeguarded their economic well-being but has also instilled a renewed sense of hope and resilience within the trading community,” he added.

Toi Market is a source of livelihood for more than 3,000 families. However, frequent fires have greatly affected traders in the market in recent years.