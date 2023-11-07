APA and IFC introduce special insurance cover for women

Insurer Apollo Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have paired to launch special cover policies for women to help them enhance access to healthcare and personal savings.

Dubbed APA SHEild, the insurance has multiple products including APA Femina Plus, which is geared at helping women access regular screenings for breast and cervical cancer and HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccinations, which help to protect children against certain types of cancer later in life.

The APA Femina Plus additionally offers support and protection in the form of a cash benefit in the event of a positive diagnosis of breast, cervical, or ovarian cancer.

Wellness

The APA Femina Plus will be offered in collaboration with YuBuntu (Your Wellness), which is a venture-backed by a consortium of global partners including Roche, MSD, Pfizer, Swiss_Re, Dai-ichi Life and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation brought together by ARK.

“We are excited about the APA and YuBuntu teams joining forces to create an innovative, total wellness solution exclusively for women,” said Dan White, chief executive officer of Ark.

Mr Ashok Shah, group CEO, APA Apollo said the partnership would help bridge gender gaps and promote gender equality in Kenya.

“APA Insurance, together with its esteemed partners, is committed to being a catalyst for positive change and empowerment, fostering a more inclusive and secure environment for women across the nation,” he said.