AMI Enterprise launched for workplace and workforce learning

Continental business learning company African Management Institute (AMI) has announced the launch of AMI Enterprise, a new division dedicated to boosting workplace and professional skills for growth-stage and established companies.

AMI Enterprise will compliment AMI Impact, the company’s other internal division which works alongside development partners, to deliver large-scale learning and business growth programmes to support the entrepreneurial economy.

AMI’s learning approach will incorporate virtual and in-person workshops with on-the-job practice and support accompanied by practical online and mobile learning tools, all geared towards driving business growth.

"The recent establishment of AMI Enterprise as a core division will allow us to scale up our support for many companies as they grow to be a force in the global economy,” AMI’s CEO and co-founder, Rebecca Harrison, said.

AMI learning programmes

AMI’s Enterprise clients can select from AMI’s 4-6 month flagship leadership, management and workforce performance programmes, shorter 1-2 month focused professional power skills programmes, and AMI’s Enterprise Academy solution which provides virtual, on-demand and localised blended learning for hundreds of participants.

AMI also develops bespoke learning programmes rooted in AMI methodology and leveraging its proprietary online learning platform, which includes over 3,000 downloadable tools, over 80 online courses and content in 5 languages. AMI learning programmes incorporate African-contextualized content and case studies based on African businesses and management experiences.

“AMI was founded nearly a decade ago with a vision for enabling Africa’s ambitious enterprises to thrive through practical management tools and training. We’ve grown rapidly, supporting leaders and managers at thousands of organisations, from Raddison Blue and Uber to Africa’s own rising stars such as MKOPA and RwandAir. Our practical business learning is proven to accelerate Africa’s entrepreneurial economy," Ms Harrison said.

Kenya’s Asha Mweru Mbowa has been selected to lead AMI Enterprise as Managing Director, having been promoted from her role as AMI’s Director of Operations and Talent, where she oversaw a 118 percent growth of AMI employees between 2020 and 2022. Mrs. Mbowa joined AMI in 2020 after extensive experience working in Africa’s investment sector and with business education providers.

Learning methodologies

She served as an Investment Advisor with Novastar Ventures and in key leadership roles with Kenya’s business education company, Sinapis Group. Asha is active as an experienced entrepreneur and is the co-founder of Women Work Kenya, a technology-driven company focused on the advancement of African women entrepreneurs and professionals through digital communities and access to growth opportunities. She also serves as an Advisory board member of LendHer Capital and Profish Ghana Limited.

“It’s time for Africa to do away with the learning methodologies of the past, not rooted in our own experiences. As an African learning company and a pioneer in this space, we’re excited to expand our enterprise offerings to reach even more professionals and accelerate the pace at which companies working in Africa’s business ecosystem can achieve their goals and put Africa at the center for the global economy,” Mrs Mbowa said.

Mbowa's promotion continues the precedent set by AMI in which women represent over 60 per cent of all senior leadership positions at AMI. She will lead an AMI Enterprise division with a deep bench and an ever-growing footprint across the continent, including sales and learning delivery team members in Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, and Nigeria.