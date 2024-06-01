AMG Realtors’ rolls out digital platform for property market 

Land selling firm AMG Realtors has developed a digital platform that seeks to educate investors on the latest trends shaping the country's real estate industry

With cases of land fraud on the rise, the site also seeks to educate the public on what they should and should not do while buying land.

Potential buyers can also leverage on the platform to access information on the properties that are available for sale in Kenya.

Ultimately, the site seeks to remove barriers that have previously stopped potential buyers from investing in Kenya’s real estate market.

“70 per cent of our investors are based in the diaspora. As we celebrate Madaraka Day, the AMG Realtors website demonstrates our commitment to providing guaranteed access and freedom to invest,” said Martin Githinji, the CEO Designate of AMG Realtors.

Real-time updates

The new site is packed with real-time updates and comprehensive resources including step-by-step guides and insightful blog posts to guide buyers through the real estate process.

“Whether you’re in the United States of America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, or Australia, you’ll have the latest news and trends at your fingertips,” said Githinji.

By visiting the information center section, buyers will find articles that cover everything from market trends to land investment tips, ensuring they are well-informed before making any decisions.

Listings on the platform incorporate high-resolution images, detailed descriptions, and videos.

Some of the locations available for buyers to choose from include Juja, Kangundo Road, Nanyuki, Naivasha, Matuu, Nakuru, Rumuruti, Diani, and Malindi.