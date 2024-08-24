AMG Realtors expands its investment offering to America

Real estate company AMG Realtors has announced that it will be venturing into the American market with the launch of a land investment offering in Dallas, Texas.

The new investment, dubbed Kenya One, will cater to a diverse range of buyers, including first-time home buyers, growing families and retirees.

“The decision to invest in Texas was a strategic one, driven by the state's robust economy, business-friendly environment, and unparalleled growth trajectory,” said Martin Githinji, the CEO Designate of AMG Realtors.

Economic opportunity

Having consistently ranked as one of the top States for job creation, economic opportunity, and quality of life, Texas’ dynamic business landscape, coupled with a thriving real estate market, makes it an ideal location for AMG Realtors' expansion.

Dallas, in particular, has emerged as a major economic powerhouse, attracting businesses and residents from across the world, with companies such as Tesla and Oracle taking advantage of this growth and moving their headquarters and operations close by.

Located in Krum, Dallas, 15-minutes away from the North Texas University and 45-minutes drive from Dallas Fort Worth airport, Kenya One will feature amenities such as electricity connection, water connection and gas connection.

“By investing in the United States, AMG Realtors is not only creating opportunities for its clients but also contributing to the strengthening of ties between the two continents,” posed Githinji.

Real estate market

With over 12 years of experience in the Kenyan real estate market, AMG Realtors has distinguished itself by offering a unique approach to land sales.

The company provides a 60-day money-back guarantee on title deeds, ensuring peace of mind for its clients.