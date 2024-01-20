AMG Realtors announces key leadership changes

AMG Realtors founder Andrew Muthee has transitioned from the CEO role to Executive Director.

Under Gitau's guidance as CEO for 11 years, the company has achieved remarkable milestones in delivering land investment solutions.

In his new capacity as the Executive Director, Muthee’s main task will be to grow the company’s business product portfolio.

Investment opportunities

“We remain committed to serving our customers better through product diversification and innovation to continuously give them a world class experience as they achieve financial freedom through land investments,” Muthee said.

AMG Realtors CEO Designate, Martin Githinji, echoed Muthee’s sentiments, with a pledge to help steer the company to greater achievement.

“As I step into my new role, I want to assure our valued staff, partners, ambassadors, customers, potential customers, and the general public that we remain committed to providing top-notch services and timely delivery of title deeds as well as exceptional investment opportunities in Kenya,” he said.

Remarkable growth

Githinji, whose promotion to the position of CEO Designate took effect on January 1, 2024, has been with AMG Realtors for eight years and has made significant contributions across various departments, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer.

“I joined AMG Realtors as an intern nine years ago. Since then, I have witnessed the remarkable growth of our company. This growth has been made possible by the unwavering support of our loyal customers both in Kenya and in the diaspora,” said Githinji.