All you need to know about itel S23 4G

The itel S23 4G, which was recently launched in Kenya, offers a range of impressive features at an affordable price.

With 4G connectivity, a color-changing back, and a glass front, the newly launched smartphone combines style and functionality.

You will get to know and provide itel S23 price in Kenya and take a closer look at what it has to offer.

This is the first-ever color-changing backboard design from itel.

With it itel is confident in delivering a highly fashionable smartphone with a color-changing rear panel.

Exquisite design

itel S23 white edition features a photochromic layer on the rear, which automatically changes colors from mystery white to dreamy pink when exposed under sunlight or UV rays.

Its exquisite design, coupled with the vibrant 3D composite panel, helps users to show their unique sense of style.

Itel S23 comes with a 6.6” HD+ waterdrop display, achieving a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Its 90Hz high refresh rate brings an excellent viewing experience, while the 120Hz responsive touch rate ensures seamless scrolling and gaming.

S23 is powered by 128+8GB large memory, providing ample space for daily applications and more than 30,000 photos.

Affordable price

Additionally, the 8+8GB memory fusion can effectively integrate ROM space with RAM running space, providing ultra-high performance with less latency.

Also it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, accompanied by 10W Type-C charging, enabling up to 15 hours of social media usage and 112 hours of music playback.

Beyond its remarkable camera and display, the itel S23 packs a punch in terms of performance.