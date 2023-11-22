All about Kapu: E-commerce service for mass market

Execerpts of an interview with the CEO and founder of Kapu, Sam Chappatte

What’s Kapu and how did the idea come about?

Kapu is an e-commerce service for the mass market. We serve mid-low income households in cities like Nairobi. Ideally, we are an online business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform that is helping consumers to save up to 10 per cent on groceries like oil, sugar, flour, eggs and toiletries compared to traditional e-commerce sites as well as local kiosks and supermarkets.

Our team spent many years in executive positions at Jumia. We saw that a big part of society is not being well served by existing e-commerce models, nor by supermarkets.

This is because customers want to spend little, often and close to home. They need a service that allows them to do this - without costing a fortune. Kiosks are expensive!

I, Sam Chappatte, founded the business after heading Jumia as CEO in Kenya and having previously launched Jumia in six countries. I was then joined by former executives from Jumia - Cyrus Onyiego, Stanislas Barth and Meera Shah from the first day, a team that has worked together for many years, and soon after by Mateus Kratz - who leads Product.

What makes the App unique compared to the rest in the market?

Kapu does one thing well - we are an online kiosk, with the biggest range of products like flour, sugar, eggs, milk all at the best prices. It’s simple.

We work with manufacturers and farms directly. We help them reach the General Trade consumer. This allows them to carry our weekly promotions that customers normally only find in Supermarkets. We sell directly to Consumers - so we can ensure prices are cheaper.

Kapu is part of the community that supports local entrepreneurs. They become our agents - and help explain how Kapu works to customers.

The process of ordering with Kapu is easy and also designed for first time ecommerce shoppers. You can download our app on the Play Store (it’s 80 percent smaller than most apps, and free to browse). Or you can order with an Agent.

How has Kapu’s growth and market expansion been like so far?

Today we operate all over Nairobi, in places like South B, Kawangware, Githurai, Kangemi, and Kikuyu. We also recently launched Kapu in Eldoret.

We also have about 6,000 agents in Nairobi and about 30 employees in Kenya, with still high growth prospects.

Sam Chappatte the founder and CEO of Kapu. Photo credit: Courtesy

We have also grown immensely in terms of the number of households we serve on a daily basis, since, today, we serve about 80,000 households per month in Nairobi alone.

Explain how it works, from the App, Agents and WhatsApp based orders.

Customers can order directly on our Play Store App, on WhatsApp or by placing their orders with Agents.

Goods are delivered the next day for free to the Agent you select within your neighborhood where customers pick their goods and have the option to pay on collection

Customers save about 10 percent on every order vs the market prices. They also garner points from their purchases which are redeemed during their next orders, enabling them to save even more.

Our products are about 10 percent cheaper than the kiosk. Often more with great weekly promotions from the brands we work with and delivery is always free.

How do consumers benefit from shopping at Kapu?

Customers save because our prices are cheaper than their next-door kiosk. Kapu offers supermarket prices (often better) to each neighbourhood. The more you shop, the more you save. We track this daily - it’s how we measure our success as a company

What are your future goals?

Our mission is to save consumers in Africa Sh150 billion. So far, we’ve proven that customers like the model, that we can save them money and that we can turn our business profitable in the process.