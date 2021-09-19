Alarm as Kenya's public debt servicing hits Sh1.7 trn

The Parliamentary Budget Office  has raised alarm over the Sh1.17 trillion public debt servicing.

Photo credit: File

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has raised alarm over the Sh1.17 trillion public debt servicing this year, noting it will be a major constraint to the availability of resources to run government operations.

