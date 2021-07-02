A woman making a phone call
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Airtime, internet cost to rise as MPs propose higher taxes 

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rate of excise duty on imported sugar confectionery is also to increase from Sh20 to Sh35 a kilo.
  • The hidden taxes the House committee has proposed were not initially included in the Finance Bill.

After sparing boda boda operators, infant flour and bread from new taxes, a parliamentary committee has proposed increases in other taxes that will raise the cost of airtime and internet data services.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Rabbit meat, the delicacy missing on your plate

  2. Uhuru mourns industrialist Naushad Merali

  3. PRIME Work plan for capsicum management

  4. PRIME Best animal care before slaughter

  5. Businessman Naushad Merali dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.