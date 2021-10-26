The SRX Hybrid tractor
Agripreneurs given a glimpse into the future of farming

The next crop of billionaires coming from agriculture will be neat entrepreneurs who will be ahead of the technological revolution curve that is shaping up into a battle of agricultural machine manufactures.

