Agricultural research body launches curriculum to boost biotechnology

Secondary school students will now be able to enhance their understanding of biotechnology after the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KARLO) Science Center and the Boyce Thompson Institute (BTI) launched a curriculum in its effect.

The biotechnology programme for high school learners dubbed SciFun not only aims at providing practical solutions to combat food insecurity and scarcity, but also changing the perception of students about science.

Having been co-created by teachers in Kenya, SciFun suits the needs and resources of students, as well as raises learners’ curiosity through a hands-on, exciting yet challenging process.

“The advantage of the SciFun lessons is that both students and teachers love it, which enables a fun, interactive approach to learning science,” Kenneth Monjero, the coordinator of KARLO’s Science Center Kenya, said.

Detailing how his passion for science was inspired by his father, Prof David Stern, the President BTI, noted that he loved science but not the classes and the theories. With a background in science, Prof Stern said SciFun is an avenue that connects everyone to the world of scientists.

Biotechnology concept

“In the minds of scientists, they fixate on how to make changes, modifications and improve crops. Through Scifun you will tap into their world,” he said.

Dr Sheila Ochugboju, the Executive Director of Alliance for Science, said science does open up the world in a bigger way, encouraging the use of the curriculum not only in schools but for the betterment of the community.

Recalling how she was fascinated by nature from a young age, Dr Ochugboju said she realized how questions arising from her environment were answered through science.

“Science teaches you how to logically find answers to questions,” she said.

Caroline Maina, the Head of Biology at the Milimani High School, said it is crucial for the biotechnology concept to be introduced in high schools, adding that previously it was mentioned only as a branch of biology.

DNA extraction

"It’s unfortunate that our learners are not fully exposed to science. A lot needs to be done," she said.

Tyrine Ngina, a student who has extracted Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) from a banana, said it was an eye-opener for her.

"Before I thought science is a boring subject, but after I participated in DNA extraction it was fun," she said.

Leah Kariuki, a parent in Governor Secondary School, said cassava planting lessons have been impactful, with skills acquired in schools also being passed to parents and the community at large.