After gripping Kenyan market, Carrefour sets sights on Uganda

Carrefour

Carrefour is taking over Shoprite’s business in Uganda.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

After tightening its grip on the Kenyan retail market, French retailer Carrefour is taking over Shoprite’s business in Uganda as it increases its footprint in the East African region.

